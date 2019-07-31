As Assurant Com (AIZ) Stock Declined, Whittier Trust Co Increased by $470,000 Its Stake; Camden Asset Management LP Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $18.21 Million as Stock Rose

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $208.96. About 546,343 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Assurant Inc Com (AIZ) by 193.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 2,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Assurant Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 103,693 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.)

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 259,654 shares to 644,296 shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc by 392,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,588 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 28,294 shares to 188,735 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 7,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,708 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc Com.