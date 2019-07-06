As Assurant (AIZ) Stock Declined, Adage Capital Partners Gp Increased Position by $9.66 Million; Baillie Gifford & Company Has Lowered Stake in Apache (APA) by $16.62 Million

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 488,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23.88 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.54 million, down from 24.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 7.95 million shares traded or 87.54% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 26.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 102,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 552,040 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.39 million, up from 449,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 331,565 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bankshares stated it has 16,721 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,435 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested in 0% or 428 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2,581 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 122 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 662,888 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 217,264 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 3,400 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Piedmont Advsrs Inc owns 3,101 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru has invested 0.18% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 3,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 27 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 156,200 shares to 485,224 shares, valued at $77.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 199,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,247 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.5 per share. APA’s profit will be $82.71M for 30.89 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 16,234 shares to 156,570 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Heico ‘A’ (NYSE:HEI.A).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $147,247 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Meyer William Mark bought $51,840.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 4,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hamel Assocs has invested 1.12% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 104,071 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co owns 18,970 shares. Invesco holds 4.37 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 105,552 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 40,337 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 9,032 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Fukoku Mutual Life Comm holds 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 2,300 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Llc holds 2 shares. 353 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking accumulated 1.49 million shares. Hartford Management Inc holds 0.23% or 19,664 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc holds 6,531 shares.