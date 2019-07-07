As Assurant (AIZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Kwmg Has Cut by $2.10 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.12. About 331,565 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,964 are held by Hartford Investment. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 122,024 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 80,558 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 22,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 4,311 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 29,270 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 18,590 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 3,037 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 0.07% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 382,233 shares. 12,728 were reported by Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability owns 64,703 shares. 492 were reported by Rampart Commerce Llc. Quantitative Invest Limited has 0.08% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 26,470 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 19,104 shares to 218,716 shares, valued at $24.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.95M for 12.92 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

