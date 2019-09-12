As Assurant (AIZ) Market Valuation Rose, Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Holding; Viacom New (VIAB) Market Value Rose While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $9.09 Million Its Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 313,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 825,012 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.64M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 5.24 million shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/05/2018 – Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the 5th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC VIAB.O CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video)

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assurant Inc. (AIZ) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 44,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.08M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assurant Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $124.44. About 833,881 shares traded or 51.82% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $291.80 million for 8.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 200,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,982 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $103.90M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 92,703 shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $122.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold AIZ shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,518 are owned by Utah Retirement. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1.54 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 9,239 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 63,939 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 3,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 11,855 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% or 22,193 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 0.03% or 295,276 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 471,292 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP stated it has 51,287 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 29,445 shares. Invesco has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 2,581 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 616,787 shares.