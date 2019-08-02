As Associated Banc (ASB) Stock Price Declined, Maltese Capital Management Increased Position; Keating Investment Counselors Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $1.25 Million; Stock Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 228.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 320,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 460,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, up from 140,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 724,620 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 969,329 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 75,006 shares to 250,039 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 45,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,069 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).