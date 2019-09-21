As Associated Banc (ASB) Stock Price Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Position by $330,225; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $3.80 Million; Valuation Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 54.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 15,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 13,063 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 28,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 1.93 million shares traded or 73.99% up from the average. ASociated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 21,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 36,189 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23M shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ASociated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.21M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by ASociated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

