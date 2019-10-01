As Associated Banc (ASB) Share Value Declined, Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Its Position by $1.93 Million; As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Rose, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 91,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.86M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 522,169 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 5,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 1.02 million shares traded or 47.48% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Universal Display Puts Together Another Great Quarter, but Don’t Get Too Excited Just Yet – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Display Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LG Rolls Out Apple AirPlay 2 In US On 2019 LG OLED, LG NanoCell 4K UHD TVs – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Will Accelerate For Universal Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 73.64 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Prtnrs Llc owns 2,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 6 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 40,040 shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated, a Kansas-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 17 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 24 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Paloma Partners Co reported 2,887 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Avenir Corp accumulated 4.65% or 236,994 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 6,782 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 6,214 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 20,260 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 140 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 18,973 shares to 23,561 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VEA) by 13,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 8,915 shares to 24,131 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich joins the Associated Bank team – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Another St. Louis-area bank is sold, in $76.3M deal – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Austal’s (ASX:ASB) Share Price Gain Of 176% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to acquire First Staunton Bancshares – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ASB’s profit will be $76.22 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.