As Associated Banc (ASB) Market Value Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised by $970,200 Its Holding; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stock Value Declined While Argent Capital Management Cut Position by $301,000

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 67,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 75,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 574,475 shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 169.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 73,408 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 27,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 994,304 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 68,612 shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 585,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes.

