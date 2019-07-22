As Associated Banc (ASB) Market Value Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $795,900; Shareholder Polar Securities Has Lifted Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 108,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,752 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, up from 182,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 333,491 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 4.01% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 968,673 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Hap Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 259,711 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.11% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 2.81 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 954 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co holds 244,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 28,788 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest has 0.06% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 353,376 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsr has 15,130 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 33,452 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 409,975 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,800 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,108 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Associated Banc-Corp Reports Full Year 2018 Earnings of $1.89 Per Common Share, Earnings per share up 33% from the prior year – PRNewswire” published on January 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp Increases Prime Rate – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 359,900 shares to 512,356 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senseonics Hldgs Inc by 550,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,013 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 145,233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 932 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 55,974 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 138,333 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6,244 are owned by Alps. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 426,907 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.11% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 14,925 were accumulated by Pettee Invsts Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 77,994 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories Honored with American Cinematheque’s 2018 Sid Grauman Award – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) 1.2% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $16.11 million activity. TEVANIAN AVADIS also sold $127,400 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares. 52,254 shares valued at $3.42M were sold by Dolby Dagmar on Monday, February 4. $6.37 million worth of stock was sold by YEAMAN KEVIN J on Thursday, February 7. 35,000 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares with value of $2.21M were sold by CHEW LEWIS. GOTCHER PETER C sold $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Tuesday, February 5.