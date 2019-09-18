As Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Trimmed Position; Coldstream Capital Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lifted by $9.42 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 4,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 8,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Over FAANG Decoupling Throne After Trump Zeroes In; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 498,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.83M market cap company. The stock increased 6.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 387,309 shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 6,711 shares to 643,600 shares, valued at $86.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 7,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,778 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,096 were reported by Greenleaf. Leavell Mgmt owns 1,203 shares. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 2,459 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Trust Commerce invested in 1.4% or 7,070 shares. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 7.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,730 shares. 4,707 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Asset Mngmt owns 656 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 152,425 were accumulated by Meritage Group Lp. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 768 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj accumulated 115 shares. Maple Capital holds 2.7% or 6,357 shares in its portfolio. Northstar reported 3,500 shares. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Com holds 203 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going on With Amazon’s Whole Foods’ Pricing? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 85,128 shares to 614,128 shares, valued at $62.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 274,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Ord.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Assembly Biosciences Is Slipping Today – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Development Veteran Steven J. Knox Joins Assembly Biosciences as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.