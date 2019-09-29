As Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Market Value Declined, Ecor1 Capital Lowered Holding by $8.52 Million; Lhc Group (LHCG) Holding Has Raised by Cam Group Holding A

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 142.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 110,657 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23 million, up from 45,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 139,576 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 498,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 361,688 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unity Biotechnology Ord by 137,886 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 85,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Ord.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,945 shares to 9,592 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,073 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 45,428 shares. Wasatch Advisors reported 0.21% stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 1.75 million shares. Navellier & Associate reported 4,108 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 9,357 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,082 shares. Timessquare Cap Lc has invested 0.51% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Mutual Of America Cap Limited holds 0.07% or 41,668 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 27 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. C A S reported 110,657 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 682,398 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

