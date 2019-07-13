As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock Value Declined, Ecor1 Capital Cut Stake by $23.77 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Boosted Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Value Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48M shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs thinks interest rates could jump because of a strange occurrence in the economy; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit; 29/03/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN VTG RIGHTS THROUGH DERIVS ROSE TO 7.34% MAR 23; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 26/03/2018 – Fresnillo Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 133,362 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67M shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $67.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea holds 0.33% or 382,808 shares. Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ally Fincl reported 36,000 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Maple holds 28,882 shares. Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Braun Stacey Inc stated it has 48,046 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 29 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 19,329 shares. E&G Limited Partnership owns 6,100 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc (Put) by 222,500 shares to 705,200 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,700 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Call).

