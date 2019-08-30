As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shares Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Has Increased by $798,000 Its Holding; Horseman Capital Management LTD Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.93. About 588,545 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 108,407 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Texas Yale Capital, Florida-based fund reported 20,896 shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 3.44% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Numerixs Investment Technologies, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Beck Lc has 2.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 16,915 were accumulated by Engy Opportunities Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 208,312 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Essex Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.45% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 45,034 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt holds 45,600 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.1% or 632,061 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 52 shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Appointment of John McHutchison, AO, MD, as President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Selling Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.