As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Share Price Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Upped Its Position by $798,000; Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 156,482 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 730,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,370 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 748,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $4.865. About 2.53M shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 30/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: 16.5% of Votes Disapprove of Remuneration Policy; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – OPERATIONS AT THE MASAKHANE SHAFT HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – SEISMIC EVENT THIS AFTERNOON, WHICH CAUSED A FALL OF GROUND IN AN OPERATING STOPE AT ITS MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS ON WEST RAND, 13 EMPLOYEES WERE UNACCOUNTED FOR; 09/05/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – Thirteen trapped underground at South African gold mine; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROCESS OF SELECTING A NEW INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM FOR GROUP WILL COMMENCE FOLLOWING AGM ON 30 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 11/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold to Assess Impact on Operations of Recent Seismic Events

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 41,541 shares to 56,541 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 31,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 345,500 shares to 41,667 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.