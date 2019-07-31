As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Market Valuation Declined, Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed Position; Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Stake by $1.57 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.53M market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 183,242 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 262,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 182,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 444,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 308,561 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 64.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Loss/Shr 73c; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Total Comp Restaurant Sales Growth Flat to 2%; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Steakhouse Del Frisco’s to acquire tapas restaurant owner Barteca for $325 million; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S SEES FY ADJ EPS 66C TO 76C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Rev $89.3M; 02/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses in Pittsburgh and Santa Clara; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S REPORTS $50M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 26,185 shares to 128,364 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 191,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.03 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 250 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). The Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). D E Shaw & invested in 133,333 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,400 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 141 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 24,154 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 14,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Kempen Nv stated it has 385,434 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Garnet Equity Cap Hldgs has 3.71% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 493,198 shares. 21,102 were accumulated by Amer Intll Inc. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 0.16% stake.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43M shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $166.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.