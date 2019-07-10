As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Market Valuation Declined, Ecor1 Capital Decreased Holding; Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Rose While Security Capital Research & Management Has Decreased Position by $5.91 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 106,952 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL)

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 123,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.23M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 288,467 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT)

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.39 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Hosts Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WuXi AppTec adds another building at the Navy Yard – Philadelphia Business Journal” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activist investor is said to urge Liberty Property Trust to sell itself: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Increases Dividend NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $63.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Chiasma Inc.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Development Veteran Steven J. Knox Joins Assembly Biosciences as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Completion of Enrollment in Two Phase 2a Studies with ABI-H0731 for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Presents Data Highlighting Next-Generation HBV Core Protein Inhibitors at EASL 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.