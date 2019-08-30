As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $571,896; Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Trex Co (TREX) Stake as Shares Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 5,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 32,974 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 38,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 122,960 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 48,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 346,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29 million, down from 394,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 156,389 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 66,745 shares to 74,184 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 60,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De reported 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Whittier Trust reported 21,636 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Barclays Pcl has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 131,580 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 241,658 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 276,472 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 5,216 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 736,919 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Amp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hl Fin Limited Liability Company holds 2,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 116,424 shares to 650,250 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 4,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trex Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TREX) 35% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Make ESG Investing Work – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.