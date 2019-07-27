As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Valuation Rose, Fred Alger Management Has Raised Its Position; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 9,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 145292.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 215,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.44M, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 249,518 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN)

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd reported 383,552 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 196 shares. Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 78,420 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 82,931 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 3.98 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 52,422 shares in its portfolio. 1,191 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America. 300,995 were accumulated by Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Nj. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 4,463 shares stake. Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 290 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,177 shares. Blair William And Il reported 4,013 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management holds 1.12% or 24,487 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 445 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Jefferies Group Lc holds 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 8,111 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 196,068 shares. Lpl Limited Liability reported 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 82,781 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 31,444 shares. Moreover, Tower Llc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 4,990 were reported by Wesbanco Retail Bank.