As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Valuation Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Increased by $60.83 Million Its Position; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $1.38 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 584,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.10 million, up from 624,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 105,363 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 547,097 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 377,832 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $265.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 819,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 4,772 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hudock Gru Lc invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,631 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 669,070 shares. Franklin Resources reported 809,915 shares. The New York-based Amer Capital has invested 0.14% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 4,054 shares. Paloma Prns owns 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 6,296 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 343 shares. M&T Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.04% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 234,323 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0.03% or 415,791 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs has 1.14 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Int Grp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stevens Cap LP holds 23,395 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 10,543 shares. Rothschild And Communication Asset Us accumulated 0.14% or 779,825 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.58% or 157,700 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northeast Consultants has 15,652 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 340 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co has 29,137 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. 18,000 shares valued at $306,000 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 8. 1,500 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014 on Friday, February 1.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 51,250 shares to 187,891 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 71,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.22M for 23.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

