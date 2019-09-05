As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Rose, Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $20.22 Million; As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Value Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Lowered by $2.67 Million Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 24,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 122,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.37M, down from 146,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 531,780 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Pretax View To Y890.00B; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 165,527 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN)

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.79M for 68.81 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $100.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 206,569 shares. World Asset has 2,264 shares. Gam Ag has 2,590 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 292,702 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio. Franklin reported 0.05% stake. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 10,909 shares. Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ameriprise Financial has 669,070 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 1.25% or 39,800 shares. Dubuque State Bank holds 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 228 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc owns 36 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 142,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,341 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 295 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cibc World Markets holds 0.02% or 42,189 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 1.38% or 91,753 shares in its portfolio. 155,000 are owned by Gam Ag. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Parametrica Mgmt Limited owns 0.71% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,068 shares. M&T Retail Bank reported 2,091 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 415 shares. Argent Cap Lc reported 997,514 shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ubs Oconnor Ltd reported 470,000 shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 5,616 shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 28,071 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

