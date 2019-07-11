As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stock Price Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Increased Position by $3.48 Million; Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding Boosted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 33,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.56M, up from 154,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 391,917 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 46,893 shares to 727,670 shares, valued at $27.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 32,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,510 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1.15 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Rothschild Communications Asset Us has invested 0.12% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 34,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 6,620 were reported by Walleye Trading. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd invested 0.12% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Morgan Stanley reported 31,444 shares. Amer Gru has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 10,629 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

