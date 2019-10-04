As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Shares Rose, Meeder Asset Management Lifted Position; As Centurylink Com (CTL) Shares Rose, Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut by $2.69 Million Its Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 365.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 9,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 2,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.61. About 180,725 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 206,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 153 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 207,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 4.99M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.94M for 8.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

