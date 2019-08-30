As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Value Rose, Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Trimmed Holding by $1.47 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Cut Stake

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 33,015 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $176.21. About 199,823 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.67M for 15.96 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 82,538 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,685 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1,780 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,200 shares. Natl Bank reported 44,022 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Advantage holds 139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burke & Herbert Savings Bank Comm owns 12,564 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 154,776 shares. Boston Ltd Company holds 65,775 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts owns 0.73% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9.10 million shares. 3,525 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Advsr Adv. First City Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.9% stake.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares to 58,374 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 15,917 shares to 123,917 shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (LEMB) by 8,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,258 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

