As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Decreased Its Stake by $761,176; Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Has Raised Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.21M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 2,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 430,816 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,382 are held by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 257,946 shares. 9,300 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3G Capital Lp accumulated 452,663 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,456 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,817 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fmr Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 152,478 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Company owns 3,750 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers reported 136,585 shares. Perritt Cap Management holds 1,955 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 124,816 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street falls as Fed signals smaller rate cut – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto’s Autonomous Trains Can’t Work In North Americaâ€¦Yet – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16,705 shares to 23,968 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 43,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Aspen Technology to buy venture-backed Mnubo for $102 mln – PE Hub” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Whatâ€™s on the Agenda for Brainstorm Tech 2019: Term Sheet – Fortune” with publication date: July 15, 2019.