As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Market Value Rose, Btim Has Decreased Position by $25.86 Million; R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Increases Holding in Mylan N V (MYL)

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 208,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 166,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63 million, down from 374,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $123.29. About 82,647 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 497,521 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q REV. $2.68B, EST. $2.74B; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – MYLAN LABS LTD – Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209592 March 22, 2018; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73M and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 1,356 shares to 31,407 shares, valued at $4.33 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,400 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50 million for 62.90 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 106,087 shares to 284,085 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.