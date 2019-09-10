As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Valuation Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Upped Position by $684,000; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.11 Million

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 305,494 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 13,567 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 22/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 24/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SEES $13M CASH AT END APRIL 30, 2018

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.