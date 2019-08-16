As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Value Rose, Harvey Partners Upped Holding by $376,000; Eulav Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Proofpoint (PFPT) as Share Value Rose

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 791 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 35,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 127,827 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.24% or 368,579 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 2,496 shares. Art Llc holds 0.08% or 10,608 shares in its portfolio. Crosslink Capital accumulated 115,967 shares or 3.49% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.11% or 2,597 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability has invested 3.21% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Riverhead Cap Lc reported 0.01% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 70,257 shares. Grp invested in 0% or 1,174 shares. Cap Fund has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Optimum Advsrs reported 2,000 shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd has invested 0.87% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 175 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has 382,956 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited owns 10,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 7,700 shares to 66,900 shares, valued at $21.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint: Invest In This People-Centric Cybersecurity Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cowen expects cybersecurity earnings strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint (PFPT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 396,952 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Co owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 76,915 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1,667 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 14,847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 35,137 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP reported 2.59 million shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 9,475 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.13M shares.