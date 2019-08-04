As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Position by $1.42 Million as Share Value Declined

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 75.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 94,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 31,108 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 125,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 35,137 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Awm Invest invested in 4.17 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 309,807 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 41,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp owns 636,772 shares. Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma owns 1.53 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 41,700 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0% or 440 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 40,000 shares. Essex Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 2.81% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 9,475 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 2.59 million shares.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43M for 10.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Brandywine Realty Trust. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,641 shares to 16,065 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.