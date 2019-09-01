As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shares Rose, Harvey Partners Has Raised Position; Burney Co Cut Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake as Valuation Rose

Burney Co decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 12,151 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 7,893 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $106 MLN TO $116 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CEP SAAD AS SAYING; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 10/05/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Fremont; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14,030 shares to 122,132 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs holds 95,000 shares. Optimum has 0.44% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 11,325 shares. 1.39 million were reported by Northern. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 196,807 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 3,249 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.25% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gideon Inc, New York-based fund reported 4,016 shares. Scotia Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,422 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 8,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 22,747 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 6,835 shares. Franklin holds 0.04% or 659,676 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $536.50 million for 8.84 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Northern has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Blair William & Il reported 33,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 40,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma reported 1.53 million shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 14,261 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Needham Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Invests Llc stated it has 0.05% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 41,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% stake. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp has 14,647 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard holds 1.07M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

