As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Share Value Rose, Holder Telemark Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Karpus Management Trimmed Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Holding by $941,208 as Shares Were Volatile

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 53,372 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 29,620 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 76,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Needham Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Awm Inv invested in 4.17M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 396,952 shares. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 9,517 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 1,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has 52,297 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 35,000 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 15,439 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake.

