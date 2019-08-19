As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Value Rose, Holder Telemark Asset Management Upped Position; Dollar General (DG) Market Value Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Upped Position by $59.26 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 7,411 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 15/03/2018 – Aspen Group 3Q Loss/Shr 15c; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 498,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.87M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $138.65. About 860,103 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

