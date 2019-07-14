As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Valuation Rose, Telemark Asset Management Increased by $684,000 Its Stake; Sankaty Advisors Maintains Stake in Parsley Energy (PE)

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.87 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 31,741 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN CLOSES ~EU€3.4B EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 01/05/2018 – World Leaders in Politics, Business, Science, the Arts, and More to Speak during 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 17/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Names Amy DeMaria Executive Vice President for Communications and Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 1.51 million are held by Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Invs Llc owns 1.47 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blair William Commerce Il invested in 0% or 33,500 shares. Needham Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.98% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 440 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,667 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 0% or 15,439 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 76,915 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 98,285 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,517 shares. 41,700 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company. Reilly Ltd Liability Company holds 400 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 30,133 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 170,089 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 293 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas, a New York-based fund reported 286,980 shares. Dupont Cap Corp reported 11,220 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 35,255 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 87,195 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 2.67M shares stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.75M shares. Westpac Corp stated it has 16,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 1,900 shares.

