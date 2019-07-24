As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Valuation Rose, Harvey Partners Lifted by $376,000 Its Holding; Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Graco (GGG) by $2.09 Million

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 42,854 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 20/04/2018 – Aspen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO WOULD CONSIDER SELLING 20% STAKE TO I’NATIONAL CO; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 45.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,100 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 93,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 605,536 shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,161 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.03% or 29,121 shares. Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 390,356 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 10,050 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7,309 were reported by Utd Cap Advisers Ltd. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Natixis holds 4,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management accumulated 60,770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Lc reported 266,164 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 39,177 shares. Somerset Trust Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 87,663 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. 4,800 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares with value of $210,081 were sold by White Timothy R.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares to 418,300 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.49% or 1.51 million shares. Harvey Prtnrs owns 4.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.00M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 400 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Ariel Investments Limited Company reported 1.47M shares stake. Blackrock reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 40,000 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 1.07M shares. 35,137 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 2.81% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 3.17 million shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 496,100 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt.