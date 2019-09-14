As Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Valuation Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Holding by $556,002; Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $392,035

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 7,922 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, down from 10,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 376,422 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,559 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 48,000 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 2,646 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.09% or 1,774 shares. Oppenheimer & Company owns 132,655 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Corporation has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Yhb Advsrs has 0.22% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 3,800 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Sol Management invested in 5,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Heritage Wealth reported 768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hartford Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.44% or 135,544 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 6,424 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 376,755 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp holds 110,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $341.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,328 shares to 40,238 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,542 shares to 18,536 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VEA) by 13,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR).