As Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Stock Rose, Connable Office Has Upped Its Position; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Shareholder Td Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $209.86. About 670,437 shares traded or 5.06% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 57.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 20,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 55,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 35,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 1.83 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts proposes dropping ‘Wynn’ name from Massachusetts casino; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Is Working in Orderly Fashion to Refresh Its Composition; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 14, CO WAS INFORMED A STIPULATION AND ORDER WAS SUBMITTED TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN IN PENDING LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay Universal Entertainment $2.6 billion to settle litigation: Dow Jones, citing; 12/04/2018 – Talks Are Over Wynn Boston Harbor Property Scheduled to Open in 2019; 24/04/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD – QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO $227.1 MLN VS $103.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN REPEATS REQUEST TO MEET WITH 3 NEW IND. DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Tighten Loan Safeguards as Macau Casinos Boom; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Letter Asks Board to Increase Its Size

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 13,329 shares to 494,478 shares, valued at $16.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 10,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,935 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,588 shares to 18,231 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641,200 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).