As Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Shares Rose, Connable Office Raised Stake by $310,012; Arlington Value Capital Upped Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Stake by $985,732

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $222.61. About 357,642 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 138,950 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 26/03/2018 – MONRO, NAMES EVAN NAYLOR AS COO; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2019 EPS $2.30 TO $2.40; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML Holding is Now Oversold (ASML) – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: ASML Holding, RMR Group and Celanese – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,539 shares to 4,069 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,757 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BV or MNRO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Monro, Inc. (MNRO) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monro, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.