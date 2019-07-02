As Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Share Price Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined While Laffer Investments Cut Holding

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 77,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.90M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $214.97. About 602,032 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,017 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.90M, down from 1,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $356.46. About 6.37 million shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 49,439 shares to 242,752 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,204 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.23 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 264 shares to 11,489 shares, valued at $676.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.