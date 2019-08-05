As Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Market Value Rose, Connable Office Boosted Stake by $310,012; As Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Stake by $38.15 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 930,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 7.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.36M, down from 8.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 295,037 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 46.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 1,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 5,168 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $215.11. About 163,944 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Hodges Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 71,531 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 90,065 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 314 shares. Asset Management One Communication Limited owns 157,374 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts owns 1,390 shares. Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 19,842 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Reaves W H And holds 231,305 shares. D E Shaw And Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 105,000 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 249,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc reported 42 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has invested 1.49% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $154.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.