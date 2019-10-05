As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Valuation Rose, Holder Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Holding; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Price Declined While Eagle Capital Management Upped Position by $1.59 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 621.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 1,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 1,877 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $390,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $246.04. About 477,465 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 10,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 4.60 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678.66 million, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 633,939 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 9,998 shares to 30,188 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,130 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 2.60 million shares to 13.35 million shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 225,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of stock was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Incorporated holds 0.01% or 75,859 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Royal London Asset has invested 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Aperio Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 8,165 shares. Third Avenue Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.53% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership holds 24,404 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Everence Management holds 0.08% or 3,120 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Yhb Advisors Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 10,264 shares. Olstein Management LP reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,445 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.04% or 19,541 shares in its portfolio.

