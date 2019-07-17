As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lowered by $485,416 Its Position; First Trust Advisors LP Holds Stake in Hologic (HOLX)

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 4,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 639,158 shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 199.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 173,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,794 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 86,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.89M shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 14,253 shares to 29,773 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 526,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,909 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T).

