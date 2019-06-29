As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Upped by $658,000 Its Stake; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Share Value Rose While Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.56 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 07/05/2018 – Snap Replaces Chief Financial Officer With Amazon Exec — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for putting retailers out of business; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $207.93. About 387,482 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Hard to Keep Track of the Losers – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Bulls and Bears Must Tread Carefully At This Crossroad – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 89.66 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc invested in 4.25% or 17,659 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 5,451 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acg Wealth invested in 8,405 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Epoch Ptnrs Inc owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,076 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 5,080 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 18,439 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Tremblant Grp reported 4.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Inc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanseatic invested in 3.91% or 2,109 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 292 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Company holds 3.85% or 11,300 shares. Discovery Cap Management Limited Liability Co Ct holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,180 shares. 353 were reported by Cypress Cap Mngmt.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watch For EUV Lithography Equipment Pushouts, Revenue Misses For ASML – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ASML Holding N.V. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.