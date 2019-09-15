As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Rose, Holder Etrade Capital Management Upped Its Position; Marriott Vacations World (VAC) Valuation Declined While Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed by $360,960 Its Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations World (VAC) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 105,859 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, down from 109,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations World for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 359,544 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 10/04/2018 – FITCH RATES MARRIOTT’S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places the Ba2 CFR of lnterval Acquisition on review for downgrade following proposed acquisition by Marriott; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 4,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 13,090 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 8,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 934,047 shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.02 million shares to 26.35M shares, valued at $1.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 910,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.53M for 13.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 687 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 69,748 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 52,710 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 5,462 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc. California-based Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 12,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 254,596 shares stake. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Sg Americas Lc reported 13,284 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,468 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W invested in 2,920 shares. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 3,881 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

