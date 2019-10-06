As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Price Rose, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Decreased Its Holding by $844,560; Nordstrom (JWN) Shareholder Franklin Resources Has Boosted Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 22,580 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 26,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $246.04. About 477,465 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 92,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 52,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 2.67M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 39,809 shares to 47,299 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespaworld Holdings Limited by 446,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.37M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp owns 38,694 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Merriman Wealth Management Limited owns 6,932 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 13 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 7,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.04% or 171,634 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com, Missouri-based fund reported 3,822 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co holds 2,287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And accumulated 51,966 shares. 455,125 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 183,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Co owns 322,982 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 52% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wait for More Clarity on Macyâ€™s Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Nordstrom Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Nike Stock Ahead of NKEâ€™s Q1 Earnings? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dillard’s: Fundamentally Weakening, But Expect An Upside Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 6,217 shares to 114,837 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 120,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.