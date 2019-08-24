As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Share Price Rose, Johnston Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.32 Million; Braun Stacey Associates Position in Xilinx Com (XLNX) Has Lifted by $2.66 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (XLNX) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 21,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, up from 96,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 4.08M shares traded or 25.82% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 28,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 632,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.97M, up from 604,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $210.5. About 534,804 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMD, ASML among top semi decliners – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is the 5G Boom Starting? A Huge Options Trade Thinks So – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Is Outperforming Its Semiconductor Equipment Peers – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : BAC, ABT, ASML, USB, PNC, PGR, BK, ERIC, OMC, TXT, CMA, WIT – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Math Shows QLD Can Go To $102 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 27,625 shares to 296,066 shares, valued at $56.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,747 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31,202 shares to 79,820 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guess Inc Com (NYSE:GES) by 393,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 and Beyond – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.