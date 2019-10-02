As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Market Value Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $328,000; As Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Price Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Decreased by $300,432 Its Holding

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 12,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 557,824 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $241.16. About 190,085 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Diversified reported 89,703 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.12% or 32,216 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 47,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 292,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Parametric Port Associates Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Heronetta Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 324,300 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 133,497 shares. 1,416 are held by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 2.07M were accumulated by Rr Advisors Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Plains All American Pipeline Delivers a Profit Gusher in Q1 – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains All American: Plain Talk, Fuzzy Math – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Plains All American Announces Expansion and Joint Venture of Red River Pipeline with Delek Logistics – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Crude-carrying ship pulls into new Corpus Christi dock – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,621 shares to 24,129 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 24,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $507.22 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC sold $188.94M worth of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.79 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How a Dutch company’s technology is likely driving Intel’s expansion – Portland Business Journal” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Of The FAANGs To Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why ASML Is Outperforming Its Semiconductor Equipment Peers – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ASML Holding NV New York Registry Shares (ASML) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.