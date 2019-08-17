As Asml Hol (ASML) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Cut Its Stake by $792.44 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Mcdaniel Terry & Co Cut Position by $399,438

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00 million, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 536,098 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 379,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 383,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Capital Mngmt has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utah Retirement invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 8.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Public Limited invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech & has invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Capital LP stated it has 102,036 shares. Consulate, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,516 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aravt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com holds 358,394 shares. Credit Invests Lc accumulated 21,200 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Limited Partnership reported 272,900 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 50,065 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 823,228 shares. Freestone Llc accumulated 154,979 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Earnings: MSFT Stock Surges on Q4 Sales, EPS Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $838.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile (NYSE:TMUS) by 89,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Ed.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Is the 5G Boom Starting? A Huge Options Trade Thinks So – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $672.73M for 33.26 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.