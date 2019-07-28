As Asml Hol (ASML) Share Price Rose, Holder Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Its Position by $792.44 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $560,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.29M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 30/04/2018 – OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PURCHASE OF TAILSCO LTD/TAILS.COM (“TAILS”); 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Could Come as Soon as June or July; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 02/05/2018 – Apollo’s Fresh Market Is Said to Post 40% Decline in 4Q Ebitda; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hol (ASML) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663.00 million, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Asml Hol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $230.85. About 398,222 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National (NYSE:NNN) by 2,200 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $2.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Glob (NASDAQ:CDK) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizan (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Co reported 76,375 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks holds 0.03% or 33,653 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma owns 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4.15M shares. Spectrum Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Markel Corp invested in 0.47% or 990,500 shares. Bbr Partners Llc owns 10,008 shares. 522,937 are held by Prtn Holding Ag. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 76,454 shares. Tiger Management Llc has invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 170,000 shares. Knott David M stated it has 3.63% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.31% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,000 shares.