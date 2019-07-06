As Ashford Hospitality Tr (AHT) Shares Rose, Renaissance Technologies Has Upped Its Stake by $1.29 Million; Regions Financial (RF) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $9.64 Million

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Inc (AHT) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 322,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.84 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Ashford Hospitality Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 761,562 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 23.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names J. Robinson Hays III Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Rev $342.2M; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 13/03/2018 – Ashford Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – Ashford 1Q Loss/Shr $2.84

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 688,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 752,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 6.86 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 149,800 shares to 271,227 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 192,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.06% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 262,318 shares. Sirios Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Annex Advisory Services Lc owns 0.23% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 109,324 shares. Iberiabank has 47,708 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Forest Hill Ltd Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 435,059 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,112 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested in 10,260 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 600,133 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors has invested 0.25% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 13,396 were accumulated by Sabal Trust. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 273,507 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. RF’s profit will be $395.15 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AHT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 71.10 million shares or 1.41% more from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) or 67,169 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 483,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group reported 11,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 17,381 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 68,350 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Financial Bank Of America De holds 124,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 236 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability reported 1.12 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Arrow Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.18% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). First Tru Advisors Lp owns 15,938 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 27,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, a Japan-based fund reported 50,501 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 612,526 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $57.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 7.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lonestar Res Us Inc.