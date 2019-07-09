As Asgn (ASGN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Cut by $1.94 Million Its Holding; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose, Conning Decreased Its Holding

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Asgn Inc (ASGN) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 30,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 82,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Asgn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 116,468 shares traded. ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) has declined 30.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ASGN News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in ASGN; 22/03/2018 – HNA INVESTMENT SAYS CEO DAI MEIOU RESIGNS ON ASSIGNMENT CHANGE; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 76C; 02/04/2018 – ASGN INC SAYS ENTERED FIFTH AMENDMENT; THE FIFTH AMENDMENT AMENDS THE EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ASGN 1Q REV. $685.2M, EST. $677.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASGN Sees 2Q Rev $860M-$870M; 22/05/2018 – ASGN Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day Featuring Panel of Industry Experts Discussing the “Future of Technology: Risks and Challenges”; 04/05/2018 – DJ ASGN INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASGN); 02/04/2018 – ASGN – AFTER EFFECT TO AMENDMENT, EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $200.0 MLN, FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.67 million, down from 291,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $153.3. About 531,555 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73 million for 15.58 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 68,715 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $47.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold ASGN shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 69,779 shares or 31.08% less from 101,243 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt accumulated 1.43% or 51,696 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Frontier Inv stated it has 0.07% in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,500 activity.