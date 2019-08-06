As Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) Share Price Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Resmed (RMD) Position Raised by Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $126.9. About 739,480 shares traded or 35.34% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – DECLARES A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 20/05/2018 – ResMed-sponsored Studies Show Combining Home Oxygen and Home Non-invasive Ventilation is a Cost Effective Treatment for COPD

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 62.36% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.0041 during the last trading session, reaching $0.331. About 2.00M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign; 03/04/2018 – Ascena Retail Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $300 MLN IN COST SAVINGS BY JULY 2019; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – 2018 REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – S&P Downgrades Ann Taylor Parent Ascena On Weak Operating Trends And Credit Metrics — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ascena retail group, inc. Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 08/03/2018 – ascena retail group Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MLN LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $646,330 activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Call) by 200,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $34.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 2.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:KAR).

